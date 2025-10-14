Greenleaf Trust Trims Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Greenleaf Trust lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 484,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 24,183 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.9% of Greenleaf Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $106,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.7%

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $220.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,286.66. The trade was a 85.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.77, for a total transaction of $973,315,191.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 890,273,469 shares in the company, valued at $202,777,588,034.13. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,864,716 shares of company stock worth $2,486,013,854. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.26.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.