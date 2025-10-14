Grimes & Company Inc. Has $29.37 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Grimes & Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 166,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.8% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,826,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,839,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307,345 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 11.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 43,865,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,783,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,901 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,648,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,749,806,000 after purchasing an additional 593,345 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,792,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,153,481,000 after purchasing an additional 727,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,556,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,962,389,000 after buying an additional 104,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $244.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.30 and its 200 day moving average is $189.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $256.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.44, for a total value of $149,664.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,799.04. This represents a 9.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,338 shares of company stock valued at $59,062,683. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wedbush boosted their target price on Alphabet from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $201.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $237.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.40.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

