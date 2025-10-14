G&S Capital LLC Sells 125 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

G&S Capital LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.7% in the second quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 261,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,513 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 28.2% during the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 7.3% during the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 24,653 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.26.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $220.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.77, for a total value of $973,315,191.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 890,273,469 shares in the company, valued at $202,777,588,034.13. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,864,716 shares of company stock worth $2,486,013,854 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

