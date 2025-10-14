Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Sells 193 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seek First Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seek First Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,260. The trade was a 26.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,864,716 shares of company stock worth $2,486,013,854 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $220.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amazon.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.26.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

