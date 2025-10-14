Heck Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 323 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Heck Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,133,630,000 after acquiring an additional 72,885,260 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,972,807,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,518,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,992 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,389,000. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,493,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $298.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Baird R W lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $308.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $202.16 and a one year high of $318.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.12 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.79%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

