Janney Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,766 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,100,194,000 after acquiring an additional 132,616,953 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,674,091,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,017,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176,835 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $158,348,557,000 after buying an additional 8,913,959 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Amazon.com by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 55,337,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,884,098,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267,277 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,286.66. This represents a 85.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.77, for a total value of $973,315,191.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 890,273,469 shares in the company, valued at $202,777,588,034.13. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,864,716 shares of company stock worth $2,486,013,854 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $220.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho set a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.