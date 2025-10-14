Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,385,645 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 47,405 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.8% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $692,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. New Street Research raised their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. TD Cowen raised their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on NVIDIA from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.37.

NVDA opened at $188.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.57. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total value of $5,380,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,883,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,632,112.80. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.20, for a total value of $14,265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,558,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,420,170,210.60. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,753,937 shares of company stock valued at $665,807,776. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

