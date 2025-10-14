Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $571.15 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,603,361 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,950 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.5% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $571,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $158,348,557,000 after buying an additional 8,913,959 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,100,194,000 after buying an additional 132,616,953 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,527,354,000 after buying an additional 302,858 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $11,674,091,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,243,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,461,952,000 after buying an additional 605,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Roth Capital set a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.26.

Amazon.com stock opened at $220.07 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total value of $601,752.60. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,548,039.20. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,864,716 shares of company stock worth $2,486,013,854 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

