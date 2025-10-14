Joule Financial LLC Sells 47 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Joule Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 710 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of META. Pachira Investments Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 488 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 0.9% during the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Myecfo LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the second quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 776 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Kooman & Associates increased its position in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the second quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 544 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc now owns 1,378 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on META. Mizuho set a $925.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $780.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial set a $880.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $830.68.

NASDAQ:META opened at $715.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $750.98 and a 200 day moving average of $680.75. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $479.80 and a 1-year high of $796.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.60%.

In other Meta Platforms news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.47, for a total transaction of $352,223.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,371,837.64. This represents a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.98, for a total value of $372,112.62. Following the transaction, the insider owned 29,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,016,834.74. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,681 shares of company stock valued at $163,863,761. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

