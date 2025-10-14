JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 19.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $308.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $301.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $202.16 and a 52-week high of $318.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.79%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

