JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Acquired by PUREfi Wealth LLC

PUREfi Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.3% of PUREfi Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. PUREfi Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,133,630,000 after buying an additional 72,885,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,801,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,083,723,000 after buying an additional 454,226 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,548,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,040,469,000 after buying an additional 548,853 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,441,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,523,588,000 after buying an additional 890,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,972,807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $308.08 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $202.16 and a 12 month high of $318.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.79%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.