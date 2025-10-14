JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 3.9% of Iowa State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $19,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $308.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $301.89 and a 200-day moving average of $277.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $202.16 and a 1-year high of $318.01. The company has a market capitalization of $847.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.12 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Hsbc Global Res downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $298.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.00.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

