JSF Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

JSF Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.8% of JSF Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $4,317,606,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,826,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $78,839,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307,345 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 43,865,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,783,364,000 after buying an additional 4,473,901 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 33,403,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,034,992,000 after buying an additional 3,537,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 178.3% in the first quarter. Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. now owns 4,003,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $619,163,000 after buying an additional 2,565,400 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $244.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $256.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.47.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $229,863.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,312.80. This represents a 5.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.44, for a total transaction of $149,664.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,799.04. The trade was a 9.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,338 shares of company stock worth $59,062,683 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Mizuho set a $295.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Melius Research lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.40.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

