Kellanova $K Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Kellanova by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Kellanova by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Kellanova by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Kellanova during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Kellanova by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellanova Trading Down 0.1%

Kellanova stock opened at $82.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.01 and its 200-day moving average is $80.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $83.22. The company has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.24.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). Kellanova had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 10.56%.The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is 60.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $9,116,350.45. Following the sale, the insider owned 45,097,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,501,192.90. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 572,931 shares of company stock valued at $45,755,411. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.50 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Kellanova from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.38.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

