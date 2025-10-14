KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys 7,800 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. $TNET

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 11.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,123,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,242,000 after buying an additional 225,196 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 24.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,021,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,203,000 after buying an additional 394,847 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 183.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 858,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,004,000 after buying an additional 555,258 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 90.1% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 648,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,441,000 after buying an additional 307,440 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 519,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,187,000 after buying an additional 25,938 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriNet Group Trading Up 1.6%

TNET opened at $62.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.79. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.26 and a twelve month high of $99.78.

TriNet Group Dividend Announcement

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. TriNet Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 208.35%. The company had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. TriNet Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-4.750 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

Insider Activity at TriNet Group

In other news, Director Ralph A. Clark sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $199,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,683.80. This represents a 24.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $98,865.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 30,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,093,171.20. This represents a 4.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,170 shares of company stock valued at $611,708 over the last three months. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TNET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

