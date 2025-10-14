KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys 800 Shares of Chord Energy Corporation $CHRD

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in shares of Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Chord Energy by 321.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Chord Energy by 5,877.8% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Chord Energy by 254.1% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Chord Energy by 89.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Chord Energy by 195.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chord Energy

In other news, EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 3,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.43, for a total value of $318,293.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,549.50. This trade represents a 17.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $152.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.38.

Chord Energy Trading Up 2.3%

NASDAQ CHRD opened at $92.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.98. Chord Energy Corporation has a one year low of $79.83 and a one year high of $136.38.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.07 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chord Energy Corporation will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.32%.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

