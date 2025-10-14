KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys 800 Shares of MKS Inc. $MKSI

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its stake in MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in MKS were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get MKS alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in MKS by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Steph & Co. bought a new position in MKS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in MKS by 1,168.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in MKS by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, eCIO Inc. bought a new position in MKS in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MKS

In other MKS news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $36,642.00. Following the sale, the director owned 11,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,182.68. This trade represents a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Philip Henry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,230. This represents a 24.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,900 shares of company stock worth $744,227 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

MKS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $133.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88. MKS Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $142.20.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $973.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.05 million. MKS had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MKS Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. MKS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MKS from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MKS from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of MKS in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MKS in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of MKS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKS

MKS Profile

(Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.