KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. $RITM

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital during the second quarter worth about $96,027,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 24.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 84.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 54,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 24,920 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 341.5% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 688,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,888,000 after acquiring an additional 532,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 5.9% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RITM stock opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.31. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average of $11.50.

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 18.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RITM shares. Jones Trading increased their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rithm Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

