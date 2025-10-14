KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Air Lease Corporation $AL

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in shares of Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 264.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AL opened at $63.53 on Tuesday. Air Lease Corporation has a 52 week low of $38.25 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.35 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 7.99%. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Air Lease Corporation will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 10.68%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Air Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Lease presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.29.

In other Air Lease news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $317,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 141,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,983,458.12. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Beker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $317,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,514.10. This represents a 26.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $746,380 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

