KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Increases Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,424,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $406,430,000 after buying an additional 376,932 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 26,340.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,485,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,361 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 494.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,175,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,042,000 after purchasing an additional 977,411 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,109,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,147,000 after purchasing an additional 39,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 433.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 770,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,668,000 after purchasing an additional 626,077 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider George Hill sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,974,080. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $119,763.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,309.78. This represents a 7.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $151.18 on Tuesday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.38 and a 1 year high of $157.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. Five Below had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 6.45%.The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Five Below has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.760-5.160 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.240 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Five Below from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Five Below from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.21.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

