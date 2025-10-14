KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Increases Stock Position in e.l.f. Beauty $ELF

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELF. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,665,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,337,000 after purchasing an additional 438,575 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,157,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,696,000 after purchasing an additional 345,760 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 951,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,381,000 after purchasing an additional 12,339 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 862,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,167,000 after purchasing an additional 349,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 682,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,823,000 after purchasing an additional 61,282 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 10,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,621,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 133,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,096,400. This trade represents a 7.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.23, for a total transaction of $2,253,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 97,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,633,303.38. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 301,060 shares of company stock worth $40,994,733. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $133.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 78.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.57. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $49.40 and a 12-month high of $150.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.69.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $353.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ELF. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.07.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

