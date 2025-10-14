KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Raises Stake in CAVA Group, Inc. $CAVA

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in CAVA Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in CAVA Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CAVA Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in CAVA Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in CAVA Group by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Price Performance

Shares of CAVA opened at $63.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.48. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.33 and a 12-month high of $172.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 53.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $280.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.65 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 12.98%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAVA. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on CAVA Group from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $74.00 price target on CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CAVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

CAVA Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

