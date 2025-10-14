KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Raises Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. $CROX

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Crocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 541.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Crocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Crocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Crocs during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Crocs news, Director John B. Replogle bought 3,261 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.69 per share, with a total value of $250,086.09. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,329.73. This represents a 26.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Healy bought 2,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.56 per share, for a total transaction of $153,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 50,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,833,971.68. This trade represents a 4.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CROX shares. Citigroup cut shares of Crocs to a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Crocs from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Crocs from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Crocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $81.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.14 and a 200 day moving average of $95.71. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.76 and a 52 week high of $144.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.22. Crocs had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Crocs has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

