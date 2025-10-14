KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Sells 15,980 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. $FBIN

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS trimmed its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,980 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 271,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,555,000 after acquiring an additional 20,206 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 1st quarter worth about $1,106,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 74,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 16,318 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Nicholas I. Fink sold 1,522 shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $89,371.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 97,139 shares in the company, valued at $5,704,002.08. This trade represents a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE FBIN opened at $48.21 on Tuesday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $90.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Innovations has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.45%.

FBIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.90.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

