KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Sells 600 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lessened its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,558.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $294,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 46,952 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,423.36. This trade represents a 7.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total value of $1,507,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 733,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,285,726.65. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,227 shares of company stock worth $7,779,595 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HALO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.44.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $65.33 on Tuesday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $79.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.31. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 150.85% and a net margin of 47.28%.The business had revenue of $325.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.400 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Stories

