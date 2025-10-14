KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Sells 700 Shares of ESAB Corporation $ESAB

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS reduced its position in ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in ESAB were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ESAB by 1,128.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of ESAB by 37.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESAB during the first quarter valued at about $590,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of ESAB by 3.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESAB during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESAB Stock Performance

NYSE:ESAB opened at $115.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.50. ESAB Corporation has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $135.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $715.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.80 million. ESAB had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ESAB Corporation will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on ESAB from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ESAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ESAB in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut ESAB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ESAB from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ESAB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at ESAB

In other ESAB news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total transaction of $192,225.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 14,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,881.61. This trade represents a 8.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 4,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $459,774.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

