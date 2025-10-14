LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $5.84 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,631 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.9% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.10, for a total transaction of $542,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 515,507 shares in the company, valued at $111,916,569.70. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,864,716 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,013,854. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $220.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Mizuho set a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.26.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

