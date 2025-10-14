LifeSteps Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

LifeSteps Financial Inc. decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,455 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 9.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 103,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,276,000 after acquiring an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 11.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 38,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,445,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total transaction of $2,606,754.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares in the company, valued at $108,932,307.80. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total transaction of $49,879,007.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 825,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,088,746.66. This represents a 15.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 664,471 shares valued at $225,184,128. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Mizuho set a $430.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Arete Research raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.44.

AVGO opened at $356.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 90.99, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $374.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

