Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,750 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,133,630,000 after purchasing an additional 72,885,260 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $3,972,807,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,518,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,415,000 after buying an additional 1,388,992 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $279,389,000. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $278,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $308.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $301.89 and its 200 day moving average is $277.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $202.16 and a 1 year high of $318.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The company had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. TD Cowen raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.00.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

