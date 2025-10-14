Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 1,906 Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALAB. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 34.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 55.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 351.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Astera Labs

In other news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 10,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $1,921,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 151,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,126,267.68. This trade represents a 6.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 91,441 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.51, for a total value of $16,780,337.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,170,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,377,638.27. This represents a 4.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,308,772 shares of company stock valued at $214,482,678. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Astera Labs Price Performance

ALAB stock opened at $199.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.97. Astera Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $262.90. The stock has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 356.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.43.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 16.54%.The company had revenue of $191.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 149.5% on a year-over-year basis. Astera Labs has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.390 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALAB shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $100.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Astera Labs

Astera Labs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.