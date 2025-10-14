Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 8,549 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,974 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.4% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $61,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd increased its position in Broadcom by 175.3% during the first quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 100,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,840,000 after buying an additional 64,038 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 27.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,737,000 after buying an additional 13,978 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 2.0% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 54,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,012,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 34.8% during the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 5.6% during the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,365,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $356.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $323.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.90. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $374.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 90.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp set a $460.00 price target on Broadcom in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Broadcom from $338.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.44.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. The trade was a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the sale, the insider owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 664,471 shares valued at $225,184,128. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

