Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Boosts Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. $BKU

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in BankUnited by 9.8% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 14,050.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 8.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 31.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Trading Up 2.4%

NYSE BKU opened at $38.59 on Tuesday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.21 and a 12 month high of $44.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.22 and a 200-day moving average of $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.27.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. BankUnited had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $273.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Insider Transactions at BankUnited

In other news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $152,989.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 39,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,080.33. The trade was a 9.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $135,765.00. Following the sale, the director owned 43,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,921.95. The trade was a 7.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKU. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BankUnited from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their price target on BankUnited from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.91.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

