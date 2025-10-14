Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Boosts Stake in Sunrun Inc. $RUN

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,148 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 436.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Sunrun by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Glj Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.21.

In other Sunrun news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 25,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $512,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 655,734 shares in the company, valued at $13,114,680. This trade represents a 3.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Ferber sold 10,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $122,819.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 54,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,604.28. This trade represents a 16.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 241,444 shares of company stock valued at $4,408,513. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $21.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.07. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $21.19. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.41.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $1.25. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 120.59% and a positive return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $569.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

