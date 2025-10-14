Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 516 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 189.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $139.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.21. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.77 and a 1 year high of $150.71. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.82.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 16.59%.The company had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Teradyne has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.690-0.870 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

TER has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $105.00 target price on Teradyne and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Teradyne from $133.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.53.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 554 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $70,020.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 95,885 shares in the company, valued at $12,118,905.15. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,216 shares of company stock valued at $251,028 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

