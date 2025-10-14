Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 5,465 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. $OWL

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OWL. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 2,911.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 19,568 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth $3,901,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OWL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $23.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.54.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of OWL stock opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.57. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $26.73.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $703.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.13 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 2.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,000.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.