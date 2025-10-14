Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 778 Shares of WisdomTree, Inc. $WT

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in WisdomTree were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in WisdomTree by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 758.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WT opened at $13.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. WisdomTree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.44.

WisdomTree ( NYSE:WT ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $112.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.66 million. WisdomTree had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 25.17%. WisdomTree's revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

WT has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities set a $16.00 price target on shares of WisdomTree in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of WisdomTree from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of WisdomTree in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $14.07.

In other news, COO R Jarrett Lilien sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $165,125.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,036,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,687,382.98. This trade represents a 1.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

