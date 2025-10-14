Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys New Stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTAI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jones Trading started coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.25.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTAI opened at $169.10 on Tuesday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52 week low of $75.06 and a 52 week high of $184.44. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.22 and a 200-day moving average of $129.24.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.24. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 465.13%. The firm had revenue of $676.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.70%.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

