Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Grows Stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 49.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $130.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.00 and a 12 month high of $152.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.25.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $252.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.89 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

MTSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.56.

In other news, major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 150,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total transaction of $19,920,650.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,584,621 shares in the company, valued at $474,711,359.03. The trade was a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 970,711 shares of company stock valued at $128,686,483. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

