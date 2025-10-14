Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $409,000 Stock Holdings in CAVA Group, Inc. $CAVA

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CAVA Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,065,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,180 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in CAVA Group by 246.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,519,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057,727 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CAVA Group by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,394,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,915,000 after buying an additional 1,277,912 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in CAVA Group by 2,072.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 852,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,681,000 after purchasing an additional 813,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,800,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CAVA opened at $63.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.50. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.33 and a 1 year high of $172.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.48.

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $280.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.65 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 12.98%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAVA shares. Robert W. Baird set a $95.00 price objective on CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on CAVA Group from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Argus set a $76.00 price target on CAVA Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on CAVA Group from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

