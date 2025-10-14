Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 167 Shares of Impinj, Inc. $PI

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Impinj were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Impinj by 75.3% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Impinj during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Impinj by 39.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

In other Impinj news, insider Sylebra Capital Llc sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.24, for a total value of $58,872,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,829,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,973,982.40. This represents a 14.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 4,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.63, for a total value of $768,532.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 297,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,728,549.19. This represents a 1.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 324,096 shares of company stock worth $63,353,832. Insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $158.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

PI opened at $196.56 on Tuesday. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.85 and a 52-week high of $239.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.54. The company has a quick ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 11.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19,675.68 and a beta of 1.83.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Impinj had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $97.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Impinj’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Impinj has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.470-0.510 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

