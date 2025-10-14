Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 6,395 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. $AGNC

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,395 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 117,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 67,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 30,835 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average is $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $10.63. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.32.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.50%.The firm had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a oct 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 1,417.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 423.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $105,710.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 128,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,990.71. This trade represents a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Fisk sold 20,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $195,682.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 112,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,410.25. The trade was a 15.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

