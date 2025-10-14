Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Position in Standex International Corporation $SXI

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Standex International were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SXI. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Standex International by 46.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Standex International by 173.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Standex International by 29.9% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Standex International by 25.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Standex International by 74.5% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SXI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Standex International from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Standex International in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Standex International

In other news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 16,000 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 115,576 shares in the company, valued at $23,115,200. This trade represents a 12.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,992 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $606,179.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,741.40. This represents a 26.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,992 shares of company stock worth $6,171,179 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Trading Up 4.2%

NYSE:SXI opened at $226.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Standex International Corporation has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $228.71. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.00.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $222.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.44 million. Standex International had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Standex International Corporation will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

