Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 100 Shares of City Holding Company $CHCO

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,195 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in City were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of City by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 631,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,192,000 after acquiring an additional 123,394 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in City by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,139,000 after purchasing an additional 29,302 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its stake in City by 3.0% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 263,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in City by 1.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 93,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in City by 3.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

City Stock Up 1.2%

NASDAQ CHCO opened at $119.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.31. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.53. City Holding Company has a one year low of $102.22 and a one year high of $137.28.

City Increases Dividend

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $78.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.10 million. City had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 31.35%. Research analysts anticipate that City Holding Company will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.03%.

Insider Transactions at City

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total transaction of $327,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,037 shares in the company, valued at $922,269.22. This trade represents a 26.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.12, for a total value of $131,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,949.60. The trade was a 35.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 305 shares of company stock valued at $38,750 over the last 90 days. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHCO. DA Davidson raised their price target on City from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of City in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Hovde Group lifted their target price on City from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded City from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.25.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

