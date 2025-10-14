Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,624 Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. $CRBG

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Corebridge Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,249,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,571,000 after acquiring an additional 324,692 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Corebridge Financial by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,337,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780,764 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Corebridge Financial by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,050,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412,147 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,829,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,034,000 after buying an additional 372,270 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 51.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,337,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,920,000 after buying an additional 1,470,812 shares during the period. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corebridge Financial Trading Up 1.0%

Corebridge Financial stock opened at $31.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $36.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of -51.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.38 and its 200 day moving average is $32.53.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Corebridge Financial had a positive return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 1.80%.During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -157.38%.

Insider Activity at Corebridge Financial

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $1,009,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 83,896,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,823,100,837.45. This trade represents a 26.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Corebridge Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group upgraded Corebridge Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Corebridge Financial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Corebridge Financial in a report on Friday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corebridge Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRBG

About Corebridge Financial

(Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.