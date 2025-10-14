Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 455 Shares of Yelp Inc. $YELP

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,762 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Yelp were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Yelp by 307.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Yelp in the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Yelp by 57.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,725 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yelp by 11.4% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,119 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Yelp by 29.5% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 16,573 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Price Performance

YELP stock opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.96 and a fifty-two week high of $41.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average of $34.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The local business review company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Yelp had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 10.28%.The business had revenue of $370.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Yelp’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Yelp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI set a $45.00 target price on Yelp and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Yelp from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Yelp in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yelp

In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $312,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 170,196 shares in the company, valued at $5,316,923.04. This represents a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carmen Amara sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $47,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 84,066 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,150.42. This represents a 1.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,400 shares of company stock worth $1,211,130 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

