Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $244.15 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $256.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.30 and a 200-day moving average of $189.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total value of $7,910,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,402,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,699,785.79. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.44, for a total value of $149,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,799.04. This represents a 9.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,338 shares of company stock worth $59,062,683. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Alphabet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $294.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. HSBC started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $237.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.40.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

