Massachusetts Wealth Management Takes $300,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Massachusetts Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in Broadcom by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the transaction, the insider owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at $114,468,668.22. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 664,471 shares worth $225,184,128. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. KeyCorp set a $460.00 target price on Broadcom in a research note on Monday. Hsbc Global Res raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Benchmark increased their target price on Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.44.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO opened at $356.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 90.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.90. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $374.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 60.20%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

