Mattern Wealth Management LLC Sells 215 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Mattern Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,220 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.3% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.10, for a total transaction of $542,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 515,507 shares in the company, valued at $111,916,569.70. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,864,716 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,013,854 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.26.

Shares of AMZN opened at $220.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $226.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

