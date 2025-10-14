Maximus, Inc. $MMS Shares Sold by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS decreased its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Maximus alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 17,533.3% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 529 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Maximus by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 732 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Maximus by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 833 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Maximus by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in Maximus by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Stock Down 0.2%

MMS stock opened at $85.31 on Tuesday. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $63.77 and a one year high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.92 and a 200-day moving average of $76.33.

Maximus Announces Dividend

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.77. Maximus had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Maximus has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.350-7.550 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.10%.

Insider Activity at Maximus

In related news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.86, for a total value of $146,284.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 13,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,336.88. This trade represents a 10.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMS. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Maximus from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MMS

Maximus Profile

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.