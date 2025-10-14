Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Holdings Raised by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,280 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 2.5% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $41,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 6,429 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,221,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 78,407 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $57,872,000 after buying an additional 17,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.98, for a total value of $372,112.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,313 shares in the company, valued at $21,016,834.74. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.47, for a total transaction of $352,223.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,371,837.64. This trade represents a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,681 shares of company stock worth $163,863,761. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $715.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $750.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $680.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $479.80 and a 1-year high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The business had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $740.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $830.68.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.